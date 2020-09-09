‘COVID Pau’ initiative aims to improve access to information to stop spread of virus

Surge testing site on Oahu. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | September 9, 2020 at 8:56 AM HST - Updated September 9 at 9:15 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new initiative has been launched Wednesday, aiming to increase transparency and improve access to information to ultimately stop the spread of COVID-19 in Hawaii.

It’s called COVID Pau, and it includes thorough data dashboards, personal stories of COVID-19 experiences, expert analysis and a resource directory.

“To beat COVID, we need to create transparency, hold our leaders accountable, and recognize that our individual actions dictate the health of our entire community,” said Naalehu Anthony, newly-appointed director for COVID Pau.

The COVID Pau initiative is run by the Hawaii COVID Collaborative, a partnership of private businesses and nonprofit organizations — which was convened by the state House of Representatives Select Committee on COVID-19.

Users can visit the COVID Pau website to see daily updates and receive weekly emails.

