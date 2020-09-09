Coast Guard crews search for mariner reported missing about 300 miles east of Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coast Guard crews are searching by air and sea for a mariner who was last seen aboard a fishing vessel about 300 miles east of Hawaii.
The mariner, Phouc Nguyen, is 53 years old and a Vietnamese national.
He was wearing brown shorts and a white t-shirt and did not have a personal flotation device on.
The captain of the vessel estimates the crew member was last seen onboard about 4 a.m. Wednesday. Coast Guard crews were notified the man had gone missing about 6:30 a.m.
In addition to Coast Guard crews, the crew of the fishing vessel are assisting in the search.
