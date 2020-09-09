Coast Guard crews search for mariner reported missing about 300 miles east of Hawaii

Coast Guard crews search for mariner reported missing about 300 miles east of Hawaii
Coast Guard File Image (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | September 9, 2020 at 3:18 PM HST - Updated September 9 at 3:18 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coast Guard crews are searching by air and sea for a mariner who was last seen aboard a fishing vessel about 300 miles east of Hawaii.

The mariner, Phouc Nguyen, is 53 years old and a Vietnamese national.

He was wearing brown shorts and a white t-shirt and did not have a personal flotation device on.

The captain of the vessel estimates the crew member was last seen onboard about 4 a.m. Wednesday. Coast Guard crews were notified the man had gone missing about 6:30 a.m.

In addition to Coast Guard crews, the crew of the fishing vessel are assisting in the search.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.