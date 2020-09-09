City Council Chair Ikaika Anderson resigns, citing family reasons

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - City Council Chairman Ikaika Anderson surprised observers Wednesday by announcing he will resign from the council effective Sept. 23.
Anderson told Hawaii News Now that he is leaving to attend to immediate family concerns, including acting as caregiver for his elderly grandparents and working on his family floral business.
He is urging the council to appoint his chief of staff — Andrew Malahoff — to replace him.
Anderson would have left the council at the end of the year anyway. And because of term limits he could not run for reelection. But his early departure, especially given the pandemic, is nonetheless surprising.
Anderson represents a Windward Oahu district, including Kailua, Kaneohe and Waimanalo.
In a resignation letter posted on Civil Beat, Anderson said “it has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of the City and County of Honolulu as a member of the City Council."
“I send a sincere mahalo to the people of Windward Oahu for allowing me to represent them.”
As Civil Beat notes, the remaining members of the Council can select someone to complete Anderson’s term because there’s less than a year left. If they can’t come to an agreement, the mayor appoints someone.
This story will be updated.
