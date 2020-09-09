Big Island reports 10th coronavirus fatality at veterans home as mass testing begins

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 10th resident with COVID-19 at a Hilo veterans home has died, Hawaii County officials confirmed.
Meanwhile, mass testing began Wednesday at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. Authorities said all patients, employees and other close contacts would be tested.
Authorities have said 59 residents and 20 employees at the facility have already tested positive for the virus.
As the outbreak at the facility has grown in recent days, some have questioned whether the county, state and nursing home were doing enough to contain it. The facility is the only nursing home in the state for veterans.
