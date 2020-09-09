3 additional COVID-19 fatalities reported, pushing death toll from virus to 91

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the official death toll from the virus to 91.
All three of the deaths are on Oahu.
The death toll does not include recent fatalities at a Hilo veterans home. Hawaii News Now is seeking additional clarification on the discrepancy.
Meanwhile, authorities said 100 new coronavirus cases were seen statewide.
Of the new infections, 88 were on Oahu and 12 were on the Big Island.
The new cases push the statewide total to 10,123.
Daily, triple-digit increases of COVID-19 cases on Oahu in August prompted the city to issue the “stay-at-home” order, closing non-essential businesses and banning non-essential activities.
On Tuesday, the city extended that order by two more weeks. The only difference: Solo activities — like walking and sunbathing — are now allowed at beaches, parks and on trails.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 9,146 total cases
- 2,613 released from isolation
- 533 required hospitalization
- 78 deaths
- 533 total cases
- 237 released from isolation
- 21 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
- 360 total cases
- 213 released from isolation
- 47 required hospitalization
- 9 deaths
- 58 total cases
- 57 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 26 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
