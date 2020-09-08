What’s open and closed? Here’s what the city’s new stay-at-home order says

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is reopening beaches, parks, gardens and hiking trails for individual activities come Thursday, but will keep non-essential businesses closed for at least two more weeks.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced details of his amended “stay-at-home” order in a news conference Tuesday, saying the restrictions will be lifted slowly in the coming weeks and months to avoid another surge.
So what’s allowed under the new order?
- City parks, botanical gardens, trails, beaches and community gardens will reopen Thursday.
- But gatherings of multiple people won’t be allowed. Instead, you’ll only be able to engage in individual activities, like walking, running, biking, sitting or reading.
- Basketball, tennis courts, swimming pools and playgrounds will remain closed.
What about businesses?
- All non-essential businesses will have to remain closed for at least two more weeks.
- Examples of non-essential businesses include retailers, salons, and gyms. Essential services include child care, health care and some educational services.
- It wasn’t immediately clear when those businesses would reopen, but Caldwell stressed that he would be take a “cautious” approach to reopening.
Are social gatherings allowed?
- All social gatherings, indoors and outdoors, are still banned. This applies to gatherings of any size.
- Religious services are allowed, but houses of worship must follow guidelines.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.