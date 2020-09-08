‘Unrest’ among inmates leads to a fire, barricade at Hilo’s correctional center

HILO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are responding to a disturbance at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center Tuesday afternoon.
Video sent to Hawaii News Now showed smoke pouring out of the facility with inmates and staff standing outside.
In a statement, a Department of Public Safety spokesperson said, “The Hawaii Community Correctional Center has reported unrest that began at 3:45 p.m., involving inmates in the A-wing of the Wainuenue housing module. Inmates have set a fire and barricaded doors.”
Crews from the Hawaii Fire Department were dispatched to the scene along with added police and State Sheriffs who were called to assist.
“Emergency response teams made up of correctional officers, with the assistance of Hawaii Police and Sheriffs, are responding. It is an active situation,” the statement said as of 5 p.m.
Hawaii County Civil Defense sent out an alert saying the intersection where the jail is located, at Komohana Street and Waianuenue Avenue, was closed.
At least one ambulance was also seen responding, though it is unknown if there are any injuries.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.