List: Food distribution events planned as pandemic drags on

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With many people still out of work as businesses remain closed, financial hardship continues to take its toll on families across the state.
Since the start of the pandemic, many businesses and organizations have organized free food distributions to ensure people don’t go hungry.
Below is the latest list of known distribution events around the state. It will be updated with new information when it becomes available:
Oahu
- Advantage Insurance Services, Inc. and Aloha Harvest, two dates: Sept. 13 at Farrington High School, 10 a.m. to noon, and again on Sept. 27 at Kualoa Ranch. 10 a.m. to noon. Organizers say they will be giving out 500 boxes of food at each event. For more information, call 808-341-2585.
- Hawai’i Health & Harm Reduction Center & the Hawai’i Foodbank: Sept. 21 at Windward Mall. It will be their second food distribution at Windward Mall this month. Read more by clicking here.
Food distribution event organizers who would like to be on this list are encouraged to email details to News@HawaiiNewsNow.com.
