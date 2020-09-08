Small businesses are struggling to pay rent. City leaders are working on a plan to help

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the second shutdown on Oahu drags on, more small businesses are finding it harder to keep their doors open.
“It would be really sad if we come out of this and there’s only Starbucks and Target,” said filmmaker Rena Shishido.
Shishido, a wedding photographer, hasn’t worked a wedding in six months. So, she turned the lens on her fellow small business owners. She launched a social media campaign that highlights the faces behind struggling mom and pop shops.
“Interviewing the different business owners, it became really clear how much they were suffering. Especially hearing Liz’s story. She’s been there for 25 years,” Shishido said.
Liz Schwartz is the owner of Coffee Talk in Kaimuki.
“If I went under, I mean there’s a million other coffee shops and there’s Starbucks everywhere and that’s life. But yeah, I don’t know,” said Schwartz in the video Shishido filmed.
Many small business owners in Hawaii have had to pay full rent during the pandemic. The current moratorium on evictions is only for residential properties. A proposed resolution by the Honolulu City Council would establish a commercial landlord-tenant real property tax grant program to provide rent forgiveness.
“It would be the first to require landlords to forgive rent, to work with their tenants. That’s huge,” said Melissa Bow, president of Kaimuki Business and Professional Association. “A lot of small businesses are testifying that rent is their biggest fixed cost.”
According to a recent study done by Dr. Lawrence Nitz of the University of Hawaii, more than half of Hawaii restaurant owners have considered closing for good.
“My landlord wants to double the rent and we’ve been asked to shut down for the most part. Restaurants can’t make it on take out alone. They just can’t. We need a bail out,” said Lee Anne Wong, Owner of Koko Head Café, in Shishido’s video.
There is no concrete dollar amount tied to the resolution, but Honolulu City Councilman Tommy Waters is recommending $100 million.
“They can apply for a grant up to the amount of their property tax but they must work with their tenants and give them the break,” Waters said.
Resolution 20-208 is only for Oahu businesses owners. Bow wants to see this done in other counties as well.
“We need the whole team to play. We need the whole team to play in order to save Hawaii small businesses,” Bow said.
The resolution is not a guarantee, just a recommendation.
Honolulu City Council members will take the matter up on Wednesday.
The deadline to submit written testimony is on Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.