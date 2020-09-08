HNN to air panel discussion featuring frontline medical workers on Tuesday night

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Tuesday night, Hawaii News Now presents another episode in a series of panel discussions on the coronavirus pandemic.
Airing at 7 p.m. on KGMB, “Coronavirus Pandemic: On the Frontline” features a discussion with emergency response workers who talk about the challenges, the dangers, and the stresses they confront every time they clock in to work during the pandemic.
The men and women involved have all found themselves in situations where they are treating COVID-19 patients.
The panelists involved in Tuesday’s discussion are:
- Laura Kumamoto, supervisor of the Pawaa 1 unit for Emergency Medical Services
- Dr. William Scruggs, an emergency room physician and the Chief of Staff at Adventist Health Castle
- Chrissy Miller, a registered nurse and the Employee Health Manager at Maui Memorial Medical Center
- Cortez Fabia, an emergency medicine nurse at Straub Medical Center
- Captain Mike Jones, who heads up the medical response unit for the Honolulu Fire Department
The hour-long special also features a special investigative report from Hawaii News Now’s Allyson Blair, who rode along with Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel as they responded to 14 calls in a single shift ― nearly half of whom were either COVID-positive patients or patients believed to be infected with the virus.
“Coronavirus Pandemic: On The Frontline” airs tonight at 7 p.m. on KGMB, the Hawaii News Now mobile app, and our Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV platforms.
