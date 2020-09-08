Here’s the 5-point plan Lt. Gov. Green says Hawaii needs to follow to lower COVID cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Josh Green says Hawaii can defeat COVID-19, and bring numbers significantly lower again.
But, it’s gonna take some work.
Green outlined a 5-point plan in a column for the Honolulu Star Advertiser. He says immediately implementing these steps will help stop the spread of the virus, and begin to restore the economy.
He says first, everyone in Hawaii must wear a mask when not at home. He encourages mandatory enforcement not only for face coverings, but also social distancing.
The second step, which he has been calling for for a while, is an increase in daily testing. He wants the state to increase testing capacity to 10,000 a day.
Green says this will help identify spikes before they get out control, and we can aggressively and proactively test more people, especially those in high risk groups.
Step 3: The Department of Health needs to employ 500 full time contact tracers in order to rapidly and thoroughly track everyone who has come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID.
Step 4: Staffing at hospitals needs to be increased. This includes at least 300 new nurses and 100 new beds this month alone.
Green also wants the state to launch 150 mobile hospital beds staffed by the National Guard and private sector health care professionals.
And lastly, Lt. Gov. Green is calling for more transparency saying COVID data -- including the location of cases -- must be updated, accurate, and available to the public.
Green hopes his plan can limit new cases to 150 per day, which he believes is the most Hawaii’s hospital can sustain.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.