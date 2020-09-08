Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 66 new cases statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported two additional COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the statewide death toll from the virus to 88.
Meanwhile, authorities said just 66 new coronavirus cases were reported.
That’s the lowest one-day increase since Aug. 2, and comes as Oahu remains under a stay-at-home order for a second week. Of the 66 new cases, 58 are on Oahu, six are on the Big Island and two are on Maui.
The new cases push the statewide total to 10,025.
Daily, triple-digit increases of COVID-19 cases on Oahu in August prompted the city to issue the “stay-at-home” order, closing non-essential businesses and banning non-essential activities.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 9,058 total cases
- 2,569 released from isolation
- 530 required hospitalization
- 75 deaths
- 523 total cases
- 230 released from isolation
- 21 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
- 360 total cases
- 208 released from isolation
- 45 required hospitalization
- 9 deaths
- 58 total cases
- 56 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 26 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.