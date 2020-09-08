Hau Bush in Ewa Beach to get an $810,000 makeover

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oneula Beach Park in Ewa Beach, better known as “Hau Bush,” will be getting a makeover.
Starting this week, the city says crews will be reconstructing the access road and renovating the parking lots at the beach park.
By the end of the improvements, the city says there will also be new concrete sidewalks and curbs, ADA parking stalls, new traffic signs and speed bumps.
Kiawe trees in the area that are cracking through concrete will also be removed.
The total cost for the project: $810,000. The contract was awarded to Peterson Bros Construction, Inc., and it is expected to be completed by Spring 2021.
