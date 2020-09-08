Forecast: Breezy trade winds on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ridge of high pressure north of the state will keep moderate trades in place through tonight. Fairly typical trade wind weather will prevail, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, and a few showers spilling leeward from time to time. The trades should increase into the moderate to locally breezy range Wednesday and Thursday, with a drier airmass bringing a decrease in shower activity statewide. This drier airmass should persist through Friday, with the trades easing back to moderate levels. The trades should ease further this weekend into early next week, with showers becoming a bit more common in windward areas, and a few showers developing each afternoon and early evening over leeward and interior locales.