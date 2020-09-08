2 Drive-thru food distributions planned at Windward Mall this month

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest food distribution event is planned for Windward Oahu on Tuesday.
The Hawai’i Health & Harm Reduction Center (H3RC) teamed up with the Hawai’i Foodbank to help families in need ensure they have access to food despite financial challenges they may be facing.
The drive-thru event will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Windward Mall. Organizers will be giving out vegetables, fruits, dry goods and other nonperishable items.
Participants are asked to enter through the Haiku Road entrance.
Organizers say the there are absolutely no fees to receive goods from the H3RC Food Drop, and it is open to everyone. No financial requirements are needed.
Instead, those stopping by will be asked to fill out a brief questionnaire for recording purposes only.
A second event is planned for Monday, Sept. 21.
Since mid-March, H3RC Food Drops have given out more than 90 tons of fresh food to local families struggling during the pandemic.
