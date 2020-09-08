DOE reports 3 COVID-19 cases at Kalihi school in past week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education on Monday reported three cases of COVID-19 at a Kalihi school in the past week.
Two employees and one student at Dole Middle School have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, the DOE said.
While the cases do not appear to be linked and it’s unlikely that transmission happened on campus, officials are conducting a thorough investigation.
School officials said the student was last on campus on Aug. 17, while one employee was last on campus on Aug. 26 and the other on Aug. 28.
The DOE is also waiting for results from two other Dole Middle School staff members who have been on campus as recently as Thursday.
Close contacts have been notified, and some students and staff have been asked to stay home for now.
The campus remains open, but impacted areas have been professionally cleaned and sanitized.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.