Beloved Hawaiian music figure Ioane Burns dies

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another member of the Hawaiian music community has died.
Loved ones confirmed music artist Ioane Burns died Monday night.
In the hours after word of his death, tributes poured in online from fellow performers. Burns often helped with sound for groups at gigs, ensuring their music shined through.
He spent time on stage playing bass and singing for a number of groups. He performed with Hoku Zuttermeister in the band Kanaʻe back in the early 1990s.
Members of Na Palapalai also featured his talents in many performances, along with recordings several years ago.
There’s no official word on his cause of death. Services are pending
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.