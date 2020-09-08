Already down, Oahu businesses attempt to cope with prospect of two more weeks without revenue

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Already-struggling non-essential businesses on Oahu were dealt another blow on Tuesday, when Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced an extension to current stay-at-home orders than will keep their doors closed until at least September 24.
The two-week extension to an order originally set to expire Thursday came as little surprise to some business owners and managers, who told Hawaii News Now on Tuesday that they saw it coming.
“I wouldn’t say that I was surprised. If anything I would say I expected it,” said Turhan Folse, the chief financial officer with Teddy’s Bigger Burgers.
Folse says restaurant sales have suffered dramatically. The company has had to lay off employees and shut down some locations temporarily, and without dine-in services ― one element of the mayor’s stay-at-home order prohibits dining in at restaurants ― some locations are seeing few customers at all.
“We have a lot of people who depend on us to pay their rent, pay their mortgage, they have kids," said Folse. "So we feel like we’re responsible to them to stay open during these times and we’ve had to have a lot of a tough conversations. It’s been a really challenging time.”
And they’re not the only ones facing challenging times. Data compiled by University of Hawaii researchers indicates that traffic in some local eateries may still be down by 90% or more ― and that as many as 17% of the state’s small businesses across all industries are not currently open.
