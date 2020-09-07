Woman’s body found along Waialae shoreline

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The medical examiner is working to identify a woman whose body washed up on Waialae Beach this weekend.
The Coast Guard launched a search for the woman Saturday night after witness say she entered the water at Waialae Beach Park, but never came out.
Rescue crews found her body the next morning about two miles down the shore from where she reportedly entered.
Police say there are no signs of foul play. The case has been classified as an unattended death.
She has not yet been identified.
This story may be updated.
