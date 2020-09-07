Woman, 70, injured after apparent shark bite off Hawaii Island

PUAKO, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency responders treated a 70-year-old woman who suffered an apparent shark bite while snorkeling off Hawaii Island on Sunday afternoon.
According to Hawaii County fire officials, the woman was in waters off Puako Beach Drive around 4:30 p.m. when an 8-foot shark bit her on the left ankle.
She was able to get back to shore on her own and was transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital in stable condition.
A helicopter scoured the coastline shortly thereafter, but crews did not find anything.
