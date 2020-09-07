With Labor Day underway, officials warn of beach restrictions still in effect on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s stay-at-home order means this Labor Day weekend will look quite a bit different. Beach parks are still closed, but many were still out enjoying the nice weather Monday morning.
The Honolulu Police Department has been citing people for violating the rules and loitering in parks and on beaches. You can only cross the beach to access the ocean for recreation and exercise.
Normally, tents and grills would fill places like Kaimana Beach, but this weekend has been a much different scene.
“This is like no Labor Day I’ve ever experienced, it’s really strange,”said Edward Birmingham as he was preparing for a morning bike ride. “This place would be just crowded with people. It’s not like anything I’ve ever seen before.”
Birmingham added, “We usually come down here to swim, participate in some get together where we take advantage of the beach down on a smaller scale. But we mainly go out on a swim and go out on a bike ride and that’s basically what we’re doing today but on a smaller scale.”
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell took to Twitter this weekend asking people to follow the rules and stay home.
Mayor Caldwell also tweeted a staggering figure regarding the seriousness of the virus.
All state and county beach parks on Hawaii Island are also closed until at least September 18 to discourage large gatherings.
Oahu’s stay at home order remains in place until September 9.
