Residents protest reality TV show production on Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui residents protested a reality TV show set to start production on Tuesday.
In August, Mayor Mike Victorino of Maui County and Governor David Ige gave crews the go-ahead to film “Temptation Island” at the Andaz resort in Wailea.
Everyone involved in the production, from cast to crew to hotel employees, will be required to quarantine on site.
Victorino said there will be teams of doctors and medical professionals to oversee production.
Meanehile, protesters said they’re still not comfortable with the plan.
The Hawaii Film Commissioner released a statement on Sunday and said in part: “Production will not be taxing the critical medical resources of the Maui community.”
