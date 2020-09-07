NBC Nightly News to air early Monday due to programming change

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The nightly national newscast from NBC will air early on Monday evening due to some holiday programming changes.
Rather than starting at 6 p.m. as usual, the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt will both air at 5:30 p.m. on KHNL.
At 6 p.m., viewers on KHNL will see a simulcast of the broadcast on KGMB. The 5 p.m. broadcast remains unchanged, and viewers on KGMB will see the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell at the usual time.
The programming change is, in part, due to the launching of Hawaii News Now’s new “First at 4 p.m.” newscast, which begins Monday.
Our new regular programming lineup will resume on Tuesday.
