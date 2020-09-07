Iolani School announces plans to resume on-campus instruction

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Iolani School students are set to return to campus for in-person learning on Sept. 21.
The school announced their plans for students to return on Monday, saying the decision was made based on the decreasing trend of cases within the community, and the standards from the World Health Organization on safely returning to school.
Iolani says the first four days back to school will be a phased return, with all students being on campus by Sept. 25.
School officials say new protocols will be in place. In addition to the baseline face mask requirements, face shields will also be worn. Tents have been set up for outdoor classes; daily health check ins on an app will be done; and new foot traffic patterns will be implemented in buildings.
“The emotional and social wellbeing of our community are equally important to the academic experience. Testing has shown a high degree of protection when wearing both masks and face shields. With these layers of PPE, regular hand hygiene, and social distancing, our students, faculty and staff will be able to interact in a safe way,” Dr. Timothy Cottrell, ’Iolani Head of School, said.
“We are committed to maintaining educational excellence even in these unique times,” he added.
Additional teachers and proctors have been hired so the school can continue offering a hybrid distance and in-person learning model for those who can’t be on campus for medical reasons.
Iolani School is among the larger Oahu private schools to announce their return to campus plans.
