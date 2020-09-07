Hawaii well represented in the NFL, as the 2020 season kicks off this Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Football is back — after an unprecedented off season, week one of the 2020 NFL season is set to kick off this Thursday with Hawaii being well represented throughout the league.
There are a total of 22 players with Hawaii ties either on active rosters or practice squads this year — ranging from seasoned veterans, to fresh faced rookies.
The four players taken in the 2020 Draft, all made their ball clubs and are positioned to play supporting roles for their respective teams.
Most notably, The Miami Dolphins announced that former Saint Louis signal caller Tua Tagovailoa will serve as the backup to start the season — behind journeyman quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick.
In Los Angeles, the Chargers sixth round pick and Kahuku alumni Alohi Gilman, will have an opportunity to produce for the team, after all-pro safety Derwin James got sidelined with a knee injury.
While the other two draft picks, Bradlee Anae of the Dallas Cowboys and Netani Muti of the Denver Broncos are set to be rotation players in their respective position groups.
For the veterans, former Punahou defensive lineman, Deforest Buckner is settling into his new team, after Buckner was traded to the Colts from San Francisco, while Heisman winner Marcus Mariota will start his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders on the injured/reserve list, due to an undisclosed injury.
Younger vets, like Rainbow Warrior standouts John Ursua and Jahlani Tavai will serve as solid backups in their respective positions.
Thursday’s opening night match up between the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans will pit former ’Bow Marcus Kemp, against former Punahou kicker Kaimi Fairbairn — Kickoff set for 2:20 p.m. Hawaii time, on NBC.
Here is the full list of NFL players with ties to Hawaii:
- Tyson Alualu, Saint Louis School, Pittsburgh Steelers, Active Roster
- Bradlee Anae, Kahuku High School, Dallas Cowboys, Active Roster
- Deforest Buckner, Punahou School, Indianapolis Colts, Active Roster
- Kamalei Correa, Saint Louis School, Tennessee Titans, Active Roster
- Kaimi Fairbairn, Punahou School, Houston Texans, Active Roster
- Breiden Fehoko, Farrington High School, Los Angeles Chargers, Practice Squad
- Alohi Gilman, Kahuku High School, Los Angeles Chargers, Active Roster
- Kamu Grugier-Hill, Kamehameha Kapalama, Miami Dolphins, Active Roster
- Trayvon Henderson, University of Hawaii, Cincinnati Bengals, Practice Squad
- Nate Herbig, Saint Louis School, Philadelphia Eagles, Active Roster
- Marcus Kemp, University of Hawaii, Kansas City Chiefs, Active Roster
- Leo Koloamatagi, University of Hawaii, New York Jets, COVID-19 Opt Out
- Marcus Mariota, Saint Louis School, Las Vegas Raiders, Injured/Reserve
- Hercules Mata’afa, Lahainaluna High School, Minnesota Vikings, Active Roster
- Netani Muti, Leilehua High School, Denver Broncos, Active Roster
- Rigoberto Sanchez, University of Hawaii, Indianapolis Colts, Active Roster
- Jordan Ta’amu, Pearl City High School, Kansas City Chiefs, Practice Squad
- Tua Tagovailoa, Saint Louis School, Miami Dolphins, Active Roster
- Jahlani Tavai, University of Hawaii, Detroit Lions, Active Roster
- John Ursua, UH/Kealakehe (Finished prep career in Utah), Seattle Seahawks, Active Roster
- Jojo Ward, University of Hawaii, Arizona Cardinals, Practice Squad
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.