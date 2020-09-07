Hawaii reports 1 additional coronavirus death, 105 new cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s coronavirus death toll continues to increase, with one new fatality reported on Monday.
The total number of deaths now stands at 86.
It’s the 13th consecutive day that Hawaii has seen any number of coronavirus-related deaths.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Health reported a total of 105 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 9,960.
Of the new cases, 90 were on Oahu, 11 on Hawaii Island and four on Maui.
Daily, triple-digit increases of COVID-19 cases on Oahu in August prompted the city to issue a “stay-at-home” order, closing non-essential businesses and banning non-essential activities.
That order is slated to remain in place for at least two weeks, though officials have said it could be extended.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 9,000 total cases
- 2,538 released from isolation
- 529 required hospitalization
- 74 deaths
- 517 total cases
- 227 released from isolation
- 21 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
- 358 total cases
- 207 released from isolation
- 45 required hospitalization
- 8 deaths
- 58 total cases
- 56 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 26 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
