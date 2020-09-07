Hawaii reports 1 additional coronavirus death, 105 new cases

Hawaii reports 1 additional coronavirus death, 105 new cases
Surge testing site on Oahu. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | September 7, 2020 at 11:57 AM HST - Updated September 7 at 12:05 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s coronavirus death toll continues to increase, with one new fatality reported on Monday.

The total number of deaths now stands at 86.

It’s the 13th consecutive day that Hawaii has seen any number of coronavirus-related deaths.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health reported a total of 105 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 9,960.

Of the new cases, 90 were on Oahu, 11 on Hawaii Island and four on Maui.

Daily, triple-digit increases of COVID-19 cases on Oahu in August prompted the city to issue a “stay-at-home” order, closing non-essential businesses and banning non-essential activities.

That order is slated to remain in place for at least two weeks, though officials have said it could be extended.

The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:

Oahu

  • 9,000 total cases
  • 2,538 released from isolation
  • 529 required hospitalization
  • 74 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 517 total cases
  • 227 released from isolation
  • 21 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

Maui County

  • 358 total cases
  • 207 released from isolation
  • 45 required hospitalization
  • 8 deaths

Kauai

  • 58 total cases
  • 56 released from isolation
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 26 total cases
  • 2 required hospitalization
  • 1 death

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.