COVID-19 testing to take place at West Loch Elderly Village after 2 positive cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Free COVID-19 testing will be held Monday for the West Loch Elderly Village community in Ewa Beach after two residents recently tested positive, the City and County of Honolulu said.
“Detecting this virus at West Loch Elderly Village as soon as possible is key to preventing it from spreading to more of our kupuna, loved ones, and friends living and working at the property,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said, in a statement.
Notices were sent out to tenants, informing them of the situation.
The city said management would also be doing a thorough cleaning of the common areas like the laundry room.
Testing is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pre-registration is recommended by signing up online.
This story will be updated.
