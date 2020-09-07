Forecast: Trade wind conditions to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A modest increase in moisture moving into the islands from the east will support better windward shower coverage through early Tuesday, with some showers potentially reaching our parched leeward areas. The best chance for this enhanced activity will be through the overnight and early morning hours. Moderate trade winds will continue through Thursday, then relax Friday through next weekend as high pressure weakens to the north.
The current south-southwest swell will be trending down, with a small reinforcing south-southwest swell expected during the second half of the week. Surf along north and west facing shores should see an increase Tuesday into Wednesday as a small northwest swell arrives. This source should hold into Thursday, then ease into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will see a gradually downward trend throughout the week as the trades relax locally and upstream of the state.
