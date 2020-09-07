Crowded buses stir rider concerns over COVID safety on city transportation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cell phone video of a crowded bus has left some riders questioning the City’s Department of Transportation Services during the pandemic.
Daniel Jalomo of Waikiki relies on public transportation and said that he has been asking for modifications to bus routes especially for the ones that are most crowded.
Jalomo took video of a crowded bus at around 8 p.m. on Friday and said riders on route 13 in Waikiki were arm to arm.
The bus rider adds that he didn’t want to get off the bus because he could not wait for the next one.
“It’s really stressful when you’re trying to get somewhere and you’re worrying about not only food but your life and getting on public transportation,” said Jalomo.
According to the city Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi, they are adding over 30 extra buses per day to offer physical distancing on their most crowded routes.
“As of September 1, on frequent urban routes numbered 1-20, bus operators will limit riders, with discretion, to no more than 15 passengers on a small bus, 20 passengers on a standard bus, and 30 passengers on our large accordion-style buses between 6am and 6pm. Loads are actively monitored, and trips are added to provide additional capacity when possible.”
