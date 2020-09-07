Alleged religious cult leaves Kauai rental property

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of an alleged cult staying in Haena, Kauai left their rental property on Sunday with a police escort.
Local reports say the religious group calls themselves, “Love Has Won.”
Residents have protested the group’s visit since last week.
On social media, protesters said the visitors drove off in a Honda SUV with Kauai police cars leading the way.
According to Kauai Police Department, the group had not violated any of the county’s COVID orders.
It’s unclear where the group is now.
