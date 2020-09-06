A slight increase in showers for the Labor Day holiday

Windward showers will be a little more active for Labor Day as an area of low-level moisture moves in from the east, but the showers should still be on the lighter side. Drier conditions should return by Tuesday or Wednesday. Trade winds will back off slightly before picking up speed a bit again on Wednesday. Daytime highs will still be warm, in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s.
In surf, the current south-southwest swell is gradually declining but some chest-high sets are still possible Monday. A small reinforcing south-southwest swell is expected during the second half of the week. North and west shores should see a small increase in wave heights Tuesday into Wednesday. East shores will be lowering as the trade winds ease up. No marine warnings are posted.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.