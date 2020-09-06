Over 25,000 people tune in for first day of Hawaii’s virtual Okinawan Festival

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In line with the trending virtual theme of 2020, the first ever, virtual Okinawan Festival took place Saturday.
Dancers performed traditional Okinawan pieces on beautiful landscapes here in Hawaii, and popular artists like Jake Shimabukuro made appearances.
Unfortunately, the aroma of freshly made andagi was missing, but viewers could try their hand at traditional dishes during cooking demonstrations.
Organizers said over 25,000 people were reached on the first day of the live virtual event. About 60% of the viewers were local Hawai residents, but it also attracted people from the U.S. Mainland, and internationally, as far away as the Caribbean and Middle East.
“We are thrilled with the worldwide interest and participation in our first Virtual Okinawan Festival and we’re eagerly anticipating more viewers for tomorrow’s (Sunday) final day of our live show,” said Lynn Miyahira, Hawaii United Okinawa Association President. “The pure joy the audience conveyed in the comments on both YouTube and Facebook truly shows how we are able to keep our community connected even during a global pandemic.”
The organization is also encouraging people to support local Okinawan-owned restaurants for takeout. They’ve compiled a list of businesses on their website, under the “EAT” tab.
The final day of the virtual festival begins Sunday at 2 p.m. To tune in, click here.
