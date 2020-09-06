OCCC shows signs of improvement in COVID handling, but criticism remains

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Oahu Community Correctional Center is making a major turnaround in its efforts to contain the coronavirus.
The Department of Public Safety said that of the 300 inmates infected at the facility, 231 have recovered, leaving just 58 active cases.
“I think they’re getting their act together,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
“They’ve now tested everybody ... My understanding is they really had to up their game.”
Along with mass testing, the department has also hired a company to sanitize the prison.
They also handing out more personal protective equipment to staff who work in units with infected inmates.
Critic said the DPS should have taken these steps much sooner.
“Now they’re saying they’re going to test all facilities -- jails and prisons-- and on all neighbor islands.,” said Kat Brady, director for the Community Alliance on prisons.
“We’re grateful for that but we think it’s kind of late, that you closed the barn door after the horse ran away.”
Added state Sen. Clarence Nishihara:
“They were slow in getting a full on press in getting everyone tested,” he said.
While progress is being made in reducing the spread among inmates, people who work there still say they don’t feel safe at OCCC.
The United Public Workers union, which represents prison guards, said DPS officials aren’t giving workers enough protective equipment.
“There’s still a need for gloves for protective suits for the prison guards who work with the COVID positive inmates,” said Liz Ho, administrator for the UPW.
“They’re still frustrated. They still feel as though the department isn’t doing enough for them ... They’re still afraid to go to work.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.