New COVID-19 cases include 2 tied to first responders, and 1 Kauai visitor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Fire Department reports 2 new COVID-19 cases among the island’s first responding personnel.
The department said Sunday that one of its active duty employees tested positive for COVID, along with a non-HFD employee who participated in EMT training with the department.
The department said the two cases are not related.
So far, the department added that 30 personnel from the Hilo, Puna, and Kona based stations are currently quarantined due to work related contact with the individuals. Five additional employees are being monitored in quarantine because of non-work related exposures.
“All personnel, inclusive of the two positive cases are asymptomatic. Fire Chief Darren Rosario reports that currently there are no breaks in service to the public,” the department said.
And over on Kauai, the state said a case was reassigned from Oahu and added to the Garden Island’s numbers. Kauai now has had a total of 58 cases.
County officials said the new case is an adult male visitor who is currently in isolation.
“The source of his infection appears to be related to travel, but due to the uncertainty in the timeline of his infection, the case will be classified as community transmission,” the county said.
None of Kauai’s cases have required hospitalization.
