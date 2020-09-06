Moped rider in critical condition after a crash in Kaimuki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a moped rider who wasn’t wearing a helmet was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash Saturday morning.
HPD said just before 8 a.m., the crash happened near 758 Sunset Avenue in Kaimuki. The moped rider turned into the lane of a Ford, being driven by a 48-year-old man.
The moped rider was struck and ejected. Paramedics took the individual to a hospital with critical injuries to his head. The driver of the Ford stayed at the scene to render aid.
An investigation revealed that speed may have been a factor on the part of the moped driver.
Its not yet known if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors. The investigation is ongoing.
