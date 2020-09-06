Chartered flight reports mechanical issues, makes unscheduled landing at HNL

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - No injuries have been reported after a chartered military flight made an unscheduled landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Saturday night.
The Atlas Air plane took off from Honolulu around 8:45 p.m heading for Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.
Witnesses say shortly after takeoff, they heard loud booms over downtown Honolulu and saw flashes of light coming from what looked like the plane’s engine as it flew over Oahu.
About half an hour later, the Boeing 767-300 landed safely in Honolulu.
According to the Department of Transportation, the plane experienced mechanical issues.
A DOT spokesman says the situation is being assessed.
As of 10:30 p.m. Saturday, runway 8L at Honolulu Airport was closed and state firefighters and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting units were on scene.
This story will be updated.
