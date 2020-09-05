Family of veterans in Hilo care home fear the worst as cluster inside grows

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As coronavirus cases continue to rise on Hawaii Island, so does the fatalities at a care home for veterans in Hilo.
Hawaii County has seen six fatalities since last week — all at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.
Family members who have loved ones there are growing more anxious.
“He is not doing good,” said Stephanie Makino-Kahuli.
Makino-Kahuli video chats with her 96-year-old grandfather Goro Toma twice a week.
She said he tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday night and since then his health has declined rapidly.
“The last time I talked to him was Tuesday morning through Skype and he was very lively. We had a great conversation that morning,” Makino-Kahuli said.
Hilo Medical Center officials said as of Friday afternoon, a total of 65 residents and employees at the long-term care home for veterans are confirmed positive for COVID-19.
Craig Wesley Hursh, 76, is one of the lucky ones.
He has tested negative so far, but his son fears his luck could run out.
“Uncomfortable, scared, anxious. Got a looming feeling that I’m never going to see my father again,” said Kevin Hursh.
Hursh was a pilot in the Navy and served as a navigation officer in the Vietnam War.
Kevin is urging Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim to impose an island-wide shut-down so things don’t get worse.
“Mr. Kim, please listen to everyone and shut everything back down. We need to go into lock down. You see what’s happening,” Kevin said.
Mayor Kim said he hears the message loud and clear.
“Sadness does not even describe what one feels about what is happening,” said Kim.
Kim said if cases don’t drop, residents can expect a lock down. He said regardless of more restrictions, everyone needs to do more.
“It is your responsibility to prevent this disease from hurting your loved ones, your family and your community,” Kim said. “You go out and you see people disregarding it like, ‘not me.’ Well hell, it is you.”
Hursh and Makino-Kahuli both want to thank the staff at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home for doing their best. They also want to encourage their fellow Hawaii Island residents to stay home to help stop the spread of the virus.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.