Trade winds kick off the new week before dropping off by the upcoming weekend

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Happy Labor Day! It’s quite nice with the trade winds but still very warm. At times, a little rocky over the waters, so be safe when jumping in the ocean.
Trade winds are expected to trend upwards tonight into Tuesday, as high pressure strengthens north of the state. Showers will continue to favor the windward sides of the islands, particularly overnight and during the early morning hours. Slowing down later this week into the weekend.
A Small Craft Advisory is likely for the windier areas around the Big Island and Maui County as the winds increase. And finally a south swell in the works for surfers!
Let’s talk surf!
The numbers behind the waves...
- East facing shores will be 3 to 5 feet.
- South facing shores will be 4 to 6 feet.
- North facing shores will be 1 to 3 feet.
- West facing shores will be 2 to 4 feet.
BE SAFE OHANA AND DO YOUR PART: Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
