Red flag warning posted for weekend high fire risk

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will combine with low humidity levels and warm temperatures to increase the risk for extreme fire behavior this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters have issued a red flag warning for leeward areas of all islands until 6 p.m. Sunday.
The warning does not predict the start of fires, but means that weather conditions will be right for extreme fire behavior.
A lack of rainfall during the summer months had led to dry fuels, such as grass and brush.
Gusty trade winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts near 40 miles per hour may be possible during the afternoon hours, along with relative humidity levels dipping below 45 percent and temperatures hovering near the 90-degree mark.
These conditions will increase the risk that any fires that flare up will spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended this weekend.
