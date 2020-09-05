‘#OurKuleana’: Notable Hawaii figures unite in a social media campaign

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The rapid rise of cases on the Big Island has inspired a new social media trend.
It’s called “Our Kuleana.” The movement focuses on slowing the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging people to wear their masks and do their part.
It features black and white closeup portraits of Big Island residents and celebrities wearing masks on Instagram and Facebook.
They include Merrie Monarch Festival president Luana Kawelu, living treasure and Hilo resident Aunty Irene Midel, and even Mayor Harry Kim’s granddaughter, Kira.
Hilo photographer Tracey Niimi helped spearhead the project, which has now spilled over onto neighbor islands.
“The community is in this together and we need to all support each other, it can not just be the government,” Niimi said. “It can not just be the civil defense for each community, or each county, we all need to come together to make this happen.”
Niimi had his own close call, when he had a possible exposure to someone with COVID-19, but thankfully he later tested negative.
The “Our Kuleana” effort is now also filming public service announcements.
You can participate in the movement by taking a masked-up black and white selfie, and posting it to social media with the hashtag: #OurKuleana. Over 2,500 photos alone have already been tagged on Instagram.
