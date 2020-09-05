Locally breezy trades, mostly dry for the Labor Day weekend

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected to continue for a few more days, thanks to a ridge of high pressure far north of the state. There could be a few light passing showers, mainly during the overnight and early morning hours, with dry conditions during the afternoon.
A red flag warning for extreme fire conditions remains posted through 6 p.m. Sunday for leeward areas because of dry brush, strong winds and low humidity levels that could cause any fires that start to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Shower activity should return to more normal levels for the upcoming week, with a few more passing showers for windward and mountain locales, but most of the showers should remain light.
A small craft advisory remains up for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii island. Surf will remain below advisory levels for the foreseeable future, but a long-period south swell will still bring in occasional head-high waves for south-facing shores before tapering off Monday and Tuesday. A small mid-period north-northwest swell is possible Tuesday and Wednesday, with a smaller south swell possible on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.