EMS: Man in critical condition after diving incident off Waianae Coast

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old man was pulled from West Oahu waters Saturday morning.
Ocean Safety teams were called out around 10 a.m. to Makua Beach, EMS said.
It was reported that a man went unresponsive while diving. Good Samaritans along with Ocean Safety pulled the man out of the water and CPR was performed once he was on shore.
An EMS crew took over and took the local man to a hospital in critical condition. Officials said the man was diving with others at the time of the incident.
