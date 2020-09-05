Early morning fire causes $400K in damage to a Kauai home

WAIMEA, Kauai (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four people are without a home after a fire on Kauai’s west side early Saturday morning.
Officials say around 2:20 a.m., multiple crews were sent out to a house fire on Alawai Road in Waimea.
The single-story home was fully engulfed in flames. Residents were able to escape without any injuries.
Firefightes responded from the Waimea, Hanapēpē, Kalāheo, and Līhu’e fire stations. It took them until 2:40 a.m. to get the fire under control.
The American Red Cross is aiding the displaced residents. Damage is estimated at $400,000. A cause is unknown at this time.
