Early morning fire causes $400K in damage to a Kauai home

Early morning fire causes $400K in damage to a Kauai home
Fire crews assess the damage following the early morning blaze. (Source: Kauai Officials)
By HNN Staff | September 5, 2020 at 1:23 PM HST - Updated September 5 at 1:23 PM

WAIMEA, Kauai (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four people are without a home after a fire on Kauai’s west side early Saturday morning.

Officials say around 2:20 a.m., multiple crews were sent out to a house fire on Alawai Road in Waimea.

The single-story home was fully engulfed in flames. Residents were able to escape without any injuries.

Firefightes responded from the Waimea, Hanapēpē, Kalāheo, and Līhu’e fire stations. It took them until 2:40 a.m. to get the fire under control.

The American Red Cross is aiding the displaced residents. Damage is estimated at $400,000. A cause is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.