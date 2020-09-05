Dry weather, locally breezy trades for the holiday weekend

Breezy trade winds and mostly dry conditions are expected for the Labor Day weekend. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 90-degree mark or higher for some areas. There isn’t much moisture around the state, but there could be some small pockets of shower activity that will make their way to windward and mauka areas during the overnight and early morning hours.
Because of the dry conditions and breezy trade winds, there’s a red flag fire weather warning for leeward areas of the islands through 6 p.m. Monday. Humidity levels will also be low during the afternoon hours. This means any fires that start have a higher risk of spreading rapidly.
At the beach, no advisory-level swells are expected, but there’s a south-southwest swell that will bring occasional head-high sets for south-facing shores through the weekend. Another small SSW swell is expected around the middle of the week. A small short-period northeast swell will diminish gradually over the weekend, with east shores seeing short-period surf generated by the trade winds.
