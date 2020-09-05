In an isolated Big Island fishing village, residents are dealing with a COVID outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents of one of the last fishing villages in the state were tested for the coronavirus on Saturday following a cluster reportedly linked to a party in the isolated community, according to Mayor Kim.
Milolii Fishing Village is home to about 300 residents and while testing is underway, those living in the area are asking the public to refrain from visiting the village for now.
“If we cannot come out of our house after this testing nobody should be allowed to come down here,” said Laila Kaupu who lives in the village. “You know it will just influence others to step out of their homes and come to the beach.”
There’s a sign at the entrance of Milolii Fishing Village warning visitors to not enter because of the COVID-19 cluster.
“That precaution is to help keep us, the villagers safe because we’re so distant from everywhere,” said William Mae-Huihui who lives in the fishing village.
While Mayor Harry Kim said everyone who attended the small party in the village was contacted about potential exposure, the County wanted to make testing available to others in the close-knit community as well.
Testing was also made convenient for those who didn’t feel comfortable leaving their home.
“They’re going to be going door to door to see if people want to get tested,” said Tom Olson of Civil Defense.
It’s an option that many were grateful for as they want to protect their kupuna.
“That’s actually really great because I’m actually trying to get my uncle to come out here,” said Mae-Huihui. “But he’s a kupuna and he’s all like I can’t move too much and I don’t want to go out there with the people.”
“We don’t want them to have it, they are our golden stones, they are our pillars and if anything happens to them you know this would be the saddest, most hurtful thing ever to happen in the village,” said Kaupu. “Because the kupunas mean everything to us like our keiki.”
At this time, there is no exact number of infections made available from the Milolii Fishing Village.
