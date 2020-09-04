March of Dimes seeks donations of masks, other items for parents of newborns in ICU

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - March of Dimes is collecting donations of masks, books and other much-needed items for parents of newborns in neonatal intensive care.
“Some parents, because of COVID, are afraid to leave the hospital because they might bring the virus back to their baby so they stay there,” said Carmella Hernandez, March of Dimes state director.
“They’re always so excited to see us. Anything we give them they are just so appreciative of and it just makes their life a little easier in this really tough situation.”
Donations go to families with newborns at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children.
Organizations such as ’Iolani Sportswear have already made a donation of over 4,000 disposable masks.
“I am a recent parent of about two years and I’m having another one next month, and both will be from Kapiolani hospital,” said Alx Kawakami, ’Iolani Sportswear director of development.
“If anything, god forbid, had gone wrong we would have wanted someone to step up. So it was something simple that we could do, and I hope the rest of the public does something as well.”
To make a donation, call 973-2155.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.