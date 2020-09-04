Legendary music producer cited for COVID-19 quarantine violation on Kauai

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the most iconic music producers of the last 35 years was cited on Kauai this earlier this week for violating the island’s emergency quarantine restrictions, according to a Kauai Police Department spokesperson.
Rick Rubin, 57, won the Grammy Award for ’Best Album’ in 2007 for his work on The Dixie Chick’s Taking the Long Way and again in 2012 for Adele’s 21 ― the best-selling album of the 21st century, according to Billboard.
He’s also helped produce albums for artists like The Beastie Boys, Metallica, Jay-Z and Johnny Cash over the course of his career.
Kauai police officials say Rubin arrived on Kauai by plane on Monday and was cited at around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning for walking on an empty area of Anini Beach near the property where he was staying.
Hawaii currently has strict 14-day quarantine orders in place for anyone arriving in Hawaii from outside the state.
Plans to allow residents and visitors to avoid quarantine by providing documentation that showed a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of flying have been repeatedly delayed by Gov. Ige as cases across the state surged.
Rubin was issued a court date of December 9 on Kauai.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.