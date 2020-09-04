Hawaiian Air, other US airlines ban passengers for refusing to wear face masks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some U.S. airlines are banning passengers for refusing to wear face masks, including Hawaiian Airlines.
Delta Air Lines said 270 people have been added to its no-fly list for refusing to comply with its requirement to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Alaska Airlines also said it banned 75 people even though 99.99% of its passengers have been following the “no mask, no travel” policy.
Hawaiian Airlines, which also enforces a mask requirement, said it banned just six people from flying with the carrier for one year.
“We’re fortunate and appreciate that most of our guests understand their role to keep all of us safe by wearing a mask or face covering when traveling,” a Hawaiian Air spokesman said.
