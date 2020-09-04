Hawaii reports 271 new coronavirus infections, 2 additional fatalities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department is reporting 271 new coronavirus infections Friday and two additional fatalities.
The state put the official death toll from the virus so far at 81.
Strangely, that number does not appear to include three fatalities on the Big Island in recent days. Hilo Medical Center has been reporting those deaths, and all have occurred at a long-term care home.
The Health Department has not explained the discrepancy.
This is the 10th consecutive day that Hawaii has seen coronavirus-related deaths.
Of the 271 new cases reported Friday, 236 were on Oahu, 34 were on the Big Island, and Maui had one. The new figures push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 9,473.
Of those, more than 6,500 cases remain “active,” meaning they haven’t yet been released from isolation. The state said more than 583 people statewide have required hospitalization since the pandemic began.
Daily, triple-digit increases of COVID-19 cases on Oahu in August prompted the city last week to issue a new “stay-at-home” order, closing non-essential businesses and banning non-essential activities.
That order is slated to remain in place for at least two weeks, though officials have said it could be extended.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 8,575 total cases
- 2,322 released from isolation
- 508 required hospitalization
- 67 deaths
- 469 total cases
- 205 released from isolation
- 17 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
- 347 total cases
- 196 released from isolation
- 45 required hospitalization
- 8 deaths
- 57 total cases
- 55 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 25 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
