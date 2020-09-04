Handful get accidental test results as more turn out for second day of H-3 surge testing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The line of cars grew even longer on the second day of surge testing at the H-3 and left traffic at a standstill.
Depending on when they showed up, wait times were from 20 minutes to an hour and a half.
The Honolulu Fire Department reported more than 5,000 people registered for Thursday’s testing. That’s compared to 3,183 who registered and then 1,975 who took the test on Tuesday.
“We are absolutely happy with the operation the way it went out, the public coming out and the resources we put into it. This is tremendous,” said Ed Sniffen, DOT’s Deputy Director for the Highways Division.
The DOT says even though the Federal Highway Administration still had not approved the operation, there’s no threat of financial fallout and they’re glad the state plowed ahead.
“I would rather make the decision that we are fighting this virus rather than holding off,” sad Sniffen.
Meanwhile, some people who registered are scratching their heads.
A person we talked to says they signed up online to take a COVID-19 at the H-3 and got a negative result even though they’d never taken the test. Later, the testing company, eTrueNorth told them there may have been a mix up with their confirmation number.
“It makes me less confident in the COVID-19 testing process now. I wanted to do my part, but who or what do you believe now,” said the person who registered.
“eTrueNorth identified 4 participants from HI who had results sent to them accidentally. They have researched the problem and they feel confident the issue is limited to these four individuals. Their clinical team is in the process of calling all four of the affected individuals,” said Mia Palmieri Heck, Director of External Affairs, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
HHS says as of September 3, there were 15,152 specimens processed from the surge testing sites and 92 were positive.
